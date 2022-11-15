IT minister vows to launch 5G technology next year

Matters related to spectrum, 5G technology, connectivity and provision of quality telecom services were discussed during the meeting.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Tuesday vowed to launch 5G technology in the country next year.

He was talking to CEO Zong Wang Hua, who called on him at his office in Islamabad. Matters related to spectrum, 5G technology, connectivity and provision of quality telecom services were discussed during the meeting. Additional Secretary (In-charge) Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Mohsin Mushtaq was also present in the meeting.

The federal minister for IT said that the provision of broadband services across the country was the topmost priority of the Ministry of IT. He urged the telecom sector to upgrade their infrastructure to provide quality services to masses, saying that every possible steps were being taken to resolve issues of cellular mobile operators.

He expressed his resolve to launch 5G technology next year to cope with the challenges of the digital world.

CEO Zong Wang Hua said Zong was ready to fully cooperate with Ministry of IT and Telecommunication for the launch of 5G technology in the country. He apprised that Zong was soon going to introduce microfinance type application for e-commerce.

Senior officers of the Ministry of IT were also present in the meeting.

On September 14, 2021, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry elaborated the decisions of the Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister instead of addressing the scheduled press conference briefed the Cabinet decisions in a televised address on the state-owned news channel PTV.

Fawad Chaudhry had probably avoid the media persons because of the unpleasant incident happened in the Parliament when the journalists were deprived from entering the Press Gallery because it was locked before the speech of President Arif Alvi to the joint session of the Parliament.

The minister had said only one telecom company, Ufone, a subsidiary of the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), participated in the bidding process of spectrum and that was why the government had decided to auction 5G licences next year to attract more telecom companies.