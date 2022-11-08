JCP recommends regularization of three IHC additional judges

The JCP has recommended the regularization of three IHC additional judges.

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday recommended the confirmation of three additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The JCP meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to consider the confirmation of additional judges including Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Rifat Imtiaz.

The Islamabad High Court has ten judges including the Chief Justice. Currently, there are six permanent judges and three additional judges while one seat is vacant.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangir and Justice Babar Sattar were made permanent judges of the Islamabad High Court on 30 December 2020.

On 17 December 2021, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan , Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Rifat Imtiaz were appointed as additional judges for a period of one year.

Additional judges are initially appointed for one year after which their services could either be extended or they could be confirmed or retired. The mandatory retirement age is 62 years.

The JCP is responsible for approving the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and five high courts of the country. The chief justice of Pakistan also heads the commission as its chairman.

The body comprises four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, a former judge, the federal law minister, the attorney general for Pakistan and a senior advocate nominated by the Pakistan Bar Council.

The provincial and Islamabad bar councils each nominate a representative as a JCP member. According to Article 175-A of the Constitution, the JCP, after confirmation, will propose the names to parliamentary committees for the appointment of judges in superior courts.

