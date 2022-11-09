JI chief calls on Imran Khan, condemns assassination attack

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq visited Imran Khan

He strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Imran Khan

MWM delegation led by Allama Raja Nasir Abbas met with Imran Khan

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq on Wednesday met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to inquire about his health.

A delegation led by Sirajul Haq visited the former prime minister at his residence in Zaman Park and inquired about his health and well-being.

During the meeting, the JI chief strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Imran Khan. He prayed for the speedy and complete recovery of those injured in the attack including the PTI Chairman.

He stressed the need for a high-level investigation to determine and hold accountable those responsible for the incident based on the allegations made by the former prime minister.

They also held a detailed discussion on the political situation and issues of mutual interest. PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhary, PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi, and other party leaders were also present.

On the other hand, a high-level delegation of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) headed by Allama Raja Nasir Abbas also met with the Imran Khan,

During the meeting, the MWM leader strongly condemned the attack on Imran Khan during the peaceful long freedom and expressed good wishes for his recovery.

MWM leaders stressed the need for a transparent and high-level investigation into the attack. The PTI chairman also expressed serious concerns over the registration of the FIR without the accused named by the party. On this occasion, MWM announced their full support for the peaceful Azadi March.

