Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • JI chief calls on Imran Khan, condemns assassination attack
JI chief calls on Imran Khan, condemns assassination attack

JI chief calls on Imran Khan, condemns assassination attack

Articles
Advertisement
JI chief calls on Imran Khan, condemns assassination attack

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq meets PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Advertisement
  • Jamaat-e-Islami Emir  Sirajul Haq visited Imran Khan
  • He strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Imran Khan
  • MWM delegation led by Allama Raja Nasir Abbas met with Imran Khan
Advertisement

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq on Wednesday met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to inquire about his health.

A delegation led by Sirajul Haq visited the former prime minister at his residence in Zaman Park and inquired about his health and well-being.

During the meeting, the JI chief strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Imran Khan. He prayed for the speedy and complete recovery of those injured in the attack including the PTI Chairman.

He stressed the need for a high-level investigation to determine and hold accountable those responsible for the incident based on the allegations made by the former prime minister.

They also held a detailed discussion on the political situation and issues of mutual interest. PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhary, PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi, and other party leaders were also present.

On the other hand, a high-level delegation of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) headed by Allama Raja Nasir Abbas also met with the Imran Khan,

Advertisement

During the meeting, the MWM leader strongly condemned the attack on Imran Khan during the peaceful long freedom and expressed good wishes for his recovery.

MWM leaders stressed the need for a transparent and high-level investigation into the attack. The PTI chairman also expressed serious concerns over the registration of the FIR without the accused named by the party. On this occasion, MWM announced their full support for the peaceful Azadi March.

 

Also Read

Aitzaz Ahsan meets Imran Khan to inquire about his health
Aitzaz Ahsan meets Imran Khan to inquire about his health

LAHORE: Renowned legal expert Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan on Tuesday called on PTI...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Terrorist attack on check post in Dera injures police constable
Terrorist attack on check post in Dera injures police constable
Peoples Bus Service to start in Sukkur from Feb 17
Peoples Bus Service to start in Sukkur from Feb 17
Court allows police for identification parade of suspects in lynching case
Court allows police for identification parade of suspects in lynching case
PM visits Turkish Embassy to express solidarity with quake victims
PM visits Turkish Embassy to express solidarity with quake victims
Punjab govt ordered to enforce Urdu as official language in province
Punjab govt ordered to enforce Urdu as official language in province
Plea for contempt proceedings against Punjab governor, CEC filed
Plea for contempt proceedings against Punjab governor, CEC filed
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story