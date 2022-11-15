JUI-F expels its Balochistan MPA Maulana Noorullah

The Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI-F) has expelled a sitting member of the Balochistan assembly and senior leader Maulana Noorullah and sent a reference to the election commission of Pakistan for his disqualification.

It was decided at a joint meeting of the JUI-F provincial executive and parliamentary committees, held here on Tuesday evening which was presided over by the Provincial Emir Maulana Abdul Wasey.

According to party sources, the decision was taken against the sitting party MPA on the violation of party discipline and proving charges of involving in horse trading of councilors who were elected on the party tickets in the first and second phases of local bodies’ elections.

Also Read ECP authorizes to announce LG elections date A five-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner conducted hearing on the...

“The basic membership of Maulana Noorullah was canceled forever and he would be no more member of the assembly as the reference would be filed in the election commission of Pakistan for de-seat him as member of the Balochistan assembly,” the party senior said, adding that the membership of three other leaders of the party, including Molvi Anwaruddin, Molvi Muhammad Lal Akhandzada and Molvi Said Muhammad for 10 years.