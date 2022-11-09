JUI-F files plea against PTI-led Azadi march

Another plea has been filed in the Supreme Court against the PTI-led march

ISLAMABAD: Another plea has been filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led march in the capital.

The plea was filed by Jamiat Ulema e Islam-F’s Senator Kamran Murtaza against the Azadi march demanding that the political party should ensure that the fundamental rights of the citizens must not affected.

The plea made Imran Khan, PTI, the federation and the provinces a party. It was requested in the petition that the federation and the provinces must be ordered that the basic rights of the nation must not be crushed during the march led by PTI adding that the political party must protest outside the capital.

It was also requested in the petition that the federation should make sure that the march won’t extend to an indefinite period meanwhile PTI must be directed regarding the laws and parameters.

The JUI-F plea also maintained that PTI violated the order of SC on May 25 during the rally adding that Imran Khan has been taking oath from the youth in the name of jihad and the PTI Chairman wants a clash between institutions.

Notably, even earlier, Senator Kamran Murtaza of Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) had filed a constitutional petition against Imran Khan’s long march in the Supreme Court, in which the Federation, the four provinces, Imran Khan and Tehreek-e-Insaf were named as parties.

