K-Electric seeks hike in power tariff by 55 paisas per unit

KARACHI: K-Electric has sought a hike in the electricity tariff of 51 paisas per unit under fuel adjustment charges and submitted a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

NEPRA will take up the request submitted by K-Electric on November 8. A spokesperson for the power utility said the federal government has submitted a petition to NEPRA to increase the tariff under uniform quarterly adjustments for Karachi.

“The Government of Pakistan (GoP) has submitted a petition in NEPRA to raise 51 paisas for Karachi’s power consumers under uniform quarterly adjustments. The petition is scheduled for hearing on 8th November by NEPRA,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson clarified the hike is requested by the Government of Pakistan in order to maintain a uniform tariff policy across the country. The recovery period is yet to be determined by NEPRA and notified by the government.

Earlier, NEPRA approved a reduction of Rs 4.7 per unit in the price of electricity per unit for consumers at the request of the electric supply company.

A meeting was held in NEPRA regarding the electricity tariff, in which electricity was reduced by Rs 4.70 per unit for the customers of K-Electric.

NEPRA said the decision will not apply to Lifeline customers, as K Electric generated electricity from its sources at a cost of over Rs 37.74 per unit.

