Karachi cop killing: Police seeks to place suspect’s name on no-fly list

KARACHI: Police have approached higher authorities to prevent the main suspect who shot dead a policeman in DHA from leaving the country, BOL News reported.

Karachi Police has officially written a letter to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration Islamabad to place the name of the suspect, Khurram Nisar, on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Police said a case has been registered against the accused in Clifton police station under the provisions of murder after he shot dead a policeman.

It said that two suspects have been detained in the case so far. It mentioned that the accused changed his vehicle and fled in a luxury car. It said the name of the accused Khurram Nisar should be included in the no-fly list.

According to reports, the suspect who shot dead a police officer DHA area is reportedly the son of a former deputy commissioner. It was reported the suspect landed in Pakistan a few days back from Sweden and a woman was also in the car when the incident took place.

Policeman Abdul Rehman was killed by the firing of unidentified assailants after he started chasing a suspicious vehicle in Phase V area of DHA.

DIG South Irfan Baloch said the suspect is reportedly the son of a former deputy commissioner. He said raids are being conducted to arrest the culprit.

Police obtained the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage which clearly shows the suspect and the police holding firearms. The suspect disembarks from a vehicle and engages in a heated argument with the cop.

The policeman chasing the suspicious vehicle on his motorcycle. Later, the driver opened fire at the chasing cop while his fellow officer miraculously survived the gun attack.

A case was registered on the complaint of a sub-inspector at Darakhshan Police Station. The suspects faces charges of terrorism, murder, and firing at a policeman. The post-mortem report revealed that Rehman sustained a single shot in the head that led to his death.

