KP Minister Faisal Amin resigns on Imran Khan’s call

The series of resignations continues after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan announced the dissolution of the assemblies.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh members resigned and PTI parliamentary leader Khurram Sher Zaman received the resignations of all members.

First resignation came from Punjab MPA Aamir Iqbal Shah resigned from his seat from Lodhran.

Advertisement

PESHAWAR: Provincial Local Government Minister Faisal Amin has submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the call of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Imran Khan.

The series of resignations continues after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan announced the dissolution of the assemblies.

After resigning, Faisal Amin Khan said that he is grateful for the support of Chief Minister KP and Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

It should be noted that the resignations of Sindh and Punjab had started to be received in compliance with the order of former prime minister Imran Khan.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh members resigned and PTI parliamentary leader Khurram Sher Zaman received the resignations of all members.

Advertisement

PTI’s parliamentary leader Khurram Sher Zaman confirmed the receipt of the resignation and said that all 26 members of the Sindh Assembly have submitted their resignations. The members resigned on the call of Chairman Imran Khan.

Khurram Sher Zaman added that the leader of the opposition Haleem Adil Sheikh is also aware of the situation, when the leader gives the order, he will submit his resignation to the Sindh Assembly, this seat is the trust of Imran Khan, the vote was and will remain Imran Khan’s.

Similarly, Chairman PTI Imran Khan’s order began to be obeyed, the first resignation came from Punjab.

Punjab Assembly Member Aamir Iqbal Shah resigned from his seat. Aamir Iqbal Shah is an MPA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf from PP 224 Lodhran.

Aamir Iqbal Shah confirmed his resignation and the resignation was also sent to the Speaker Punjab Assembly.

Advertisement

Also Read Imran Khan advised to dissolve assemblies rather than resigning: sources LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan held a consultative meeting over...

A few days ago, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan decided to leave all assemblies.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan while addressing a public meeting in Rawalpindi said that now PTI has decided not to be a part of this system and leave the assemblies, the date of which should be announced after consultation with the parliamentary party.