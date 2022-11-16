Lakki Marwat terrorist incident claims lives of 6 police officers, including ASI

Lakki Marwat terrorist incident claims the lives of 6 police officers, including ASI.

Lakki Marwat: At least six police officers, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), were killed when two motorcycle-riding terrorists opened fire on their patrol vehicle, Bol News reported on Wednesday.

According to a municipal police spokesperson, the incident happened inside the boundaries of the Dadiwala Police Station while the officers were on normal patrol close to a fair in the area.

Police officers ASI Ilm Deen, Detective Foot Constable Ahmed Nawaz, Lower Head Constable Zubair, Sepoy Usman Ali of the Frontier Reserve Police, Constable Mahmood Khan, and Driver Dil Jan are among the martyred officers.

A search operation has been started, according to the district police spokesperson, to find the terrorists.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the horrific act and paid respect to the martyred police officers in a statement released shortly after it. “The country salutes gallant officers who gave their lives in defence of their country.”

The prime minister of Pakistan referred to terrorists as the country’s enemies and warned that the country will fight back strongly against them. The KP administration then asked him to offer the “Shuhda Package” to the departed’s relatives.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah took note of the event and ordered the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) KP Moazam Jah Ansari and KP Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash to submit a report.

While this was happening, KP Mahmood Khan, the chief minister of Punjab, fiercely denounced the unfortunate event and said such heinous deeds could not lower the spirit of Pakistan’s security personnel.

In this trying time, he said, the province government will not abandon the grieving families. The chief minister also requested a report on the assault on the police van from the pertinent officials.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah expressed his sympathies to the families of the dead and denounced the attack in response to the unfortunate occurrence.

He claimed that the dead police officers had attained the highest level of martyrdom. “Terrorists’ cowardly deed should be denounced as strongly as possible.”

Recently, residents in province-wide cities have taken to the streets to call for a stop to terrorism, but officials have repeatedly asserted that things are under control.

In response to the attacks, CM KP Mahmood Khan accepted various suggestions earlier this month to bolster the police force in the province, particularly in the combined districts, and sanctioned the opening of counterterrorism department (CTD) offices in all districts.

A handout had stated that he gave the ideas the go-ahead while serving as chair of the Provincial Task Force’s 10th meeting, where he promised to make all resources available to strengthen the police force in accordance with modern demands.

