  LEA launch probe on falling of drone near Orange Line Train Terminal
LEA launch probe on falling of drone near Orange Line Train Terminal

Articles
  • A drone plane fell on the empty track of the orange train’s stabling yard, where foreigners and Chinese also live.
  • Special Protection Unit(SPU) Punjab seized the remote control drone that fell near Orange Line Train Terminal in Lahore and launched an investigation.
  • Mass Transit Authority and the Commissioner’s Office are also investigating the matter at the institutional level.
LAHORE: Punjab Police and intelligence agencies have started an investigation on the issue of the drone falling near the Orange Line Train Terminal in Lahore.

A drone plane fell on the empty track of the orange train’s stabling yard, where foreigners and Chinese also live.

Special Protection Unit(SPU) Punjab seized the remote control drone that fell near Orange Line Train Terminal in Lahore and launched an investigation.

Apart from this, investigations are being conducted by the police regarding the drone plane, however, the Mass Transit Authority and the Commissioner’s Office are also investigating the matter at the institutional level.

Intelligence agencies have also started an investigation into the drone crash in the stabling yard, while law enforcement agencies are checking the cameras and other equipment installed in the drone.

It should be noted that the final report has not yet been compiled by the police and commissioner’s office.

 

 

Earlier, a remote-controlled plane fell near the Orange Line Train terminal in the Ali Town area of Lahore.

A camera was found inside the plane, said police, adding that the bomb disposal squad has found no explosive material from the remote-controlled plane.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Muhammad Dogar took notice of the incident and summoned a report from SSP Saddar.
He ordered SSP to submit a report after conducting the inquiry.

