ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday warned that the federal law enforcement agencies reserved the right to thwart any attack on Islamabad by any armed group.

Talking to media in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah alleged that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his misguided activists were trying to spread anarchy and chaos in the country.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed that the police and Frontier Corps personnel would only use teargas and rubber bullets to disperse participants of the long march but according to reports, the PTI leadership was accumulating ammunition and armed men to attack the federal capital.

Rana Sanaullah said in view of the reports, the federal law enforcement agencies would face a loss and Imran Khan would be responsible for it.

The interior minister said the people of Lahore and Gujranwala Divisions had rejected Imran Khan’s long-march as only a few hundreds people could be seen in the long march.

He, however, urged Imran Khan Niazi to shun his agenda of chaos and sit with the political forces of the country to find a political solution of issues. He said Pakistan needed unity not anarchy.

Responding to a question, Rana Sanaullah said no talks were being held with Imran Khan because of his behaviour and the language he used against state institutions.

Strongly condemning the statement made by Imran Khan on October 31 regarding imposition of martial law in the country, Rana Sanaullah said the PTI chief gave irresponsible statements aimed at destabilising the country.

To another question regarding investigation of Arshad Sharif murder case, the minister said a team of highly competent officers was in Kenya collecting information related to the case and would present it to the inquiry commission formed for this purpose.