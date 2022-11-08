Lahore High Court Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir heard the petition against the suspension of CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed the petition of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar against his suspension as not maintainable.

Lahore High Court Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir heard the petition against the suspension of CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

The federal government, secretary establishment, and Punjab government were made parties in the petition.

Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir asked during the hearing how this court can hear this plea. This petition can be filed in the Supreme Court.

The lawyer of the petitioner, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, said in the court that the Supreme Court had given a decision in 2021 that where malice is evident, the court can interfere in the constitutional jurisdiction.

Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir said that the Supreme Court had given a decision for general situations and this decision cannot be applied to this case. He remarked the Supreme Court gave this decision in the promotion case. This is a different issue and the matter has to be looked into by the Service Tribunal.

The court inquired that lawyer has been asking for so long what is the authority of the High Court to hear this case.

During the hearing, the lawyer of the Punjab government also objected to the admissibility of the petition.

The counsel for the Punjab government told the court that the petition is not maintainable in the High Court, and the petitioner can approach the Service Tribunal or the Supreme Court.

In court, the petitioner’s lawyer said, “I should be given time to submit further judgments of the High Court.”

The Lahore High Court declared the petition against the suspension of CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar is not maintainable and rejected the request to immediately suspend the notification of the suspension of the CCPO.

Earlier, the federal government suspended CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar apparently for not ensuring the security of the Governor House during a protest by PTI workers against the assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan during the long march.