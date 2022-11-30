Advertisement
  LHC orders implementation of 2% quota for minority's children in education institutes 
LHC orders implementation of 2% quota for minority’s children in education institutes 

LHC orders implementation of 2% quota for minority’s children in education institutes 

Articles
LHC orders implementation of 2% quota for minority’s children in education institutes 
  • Justice Shahid Karim of Lahore High Court heard the case while the petitioner’s advocate Akhaz gave arguments.
  • The petitioner said his daughter Prastish Akhaz has passed the MDCAT for admission to MBBS but his daughter is not being given admission despite her eligibility.
  • The court disposed of the petition ordering the implementation of the notification of the two percent minority quota.
LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered the implementation of a two percent admission quota for minority children in government colleges and universities.

Justice Shahid Karim of Lahore High Court heard the case while the petitioner’s advocate Akhaz gave arguments.

The petitioner said his daughter Prastish Akhaz has passed the MDCAT for admission to MBBS but his daughter is not being given admission despite her eligibility while the Higher Education Department has set a two percent quota for minority students in colleges and universities.

The petitioner stated that despite the notification, the daughter’s future is being played with by depriving her of admission. It is requested that the court should order the implementation of the two percent admission quota for minority students.

The court ordered the implementation of a two percent admission quota for minority children in government colleges and universities.

The court disposed of the petition ordering the implementation of the notification of the two percent minority quota.

 

Catch all the Court News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


