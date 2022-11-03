LHC reserves verdict on maintainability of petition seeking eviction of Imran Khan

Advertisement
  • LHC reserves verdict on maintainability of a petition seeking eviction of Imran Khan.
  • He asked the court to issue a directive removing Khan from his role as party chairman.
  • Khan was found ineligible by the ECP in the NA-95 constituency.
The Lahore High Court (LHC) deferred judgment on the petition’s viability, which called for Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, to be relieved of his party chairmanship on Thursday, BOL News reported.

The hearing on the petition submitted by attorney Muhammad Afaq, which names Khan and other parties as respondents in the case, was presided over by LHC Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi.

The petitioner said that Khan is no longer able to serve as party chairman after being found ineligible by the ECP in the NA-95 constituency. He asked the court to issue a directive removing Khan from his role as party chairman.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan...

