Liaquat Ali Khan’s son passes away in Karachi

KARACHI: Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan, the son of the first prime minister of Pakistan, Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan passed away on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner District West confirmed the death. He said that Akbar Liaquat Ali was undergoing treatment in a private hospital due to a kidney disorder and was being treated by the Sindh government.

Former President Asif Zardari, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Governor Sindh kamran Tessori, and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, and other politicians expressed grief over the death of Akbar Liaquat.

CM Sindh condoled over the sad demise of Akbar Liaquat and said that the Sindh government tried hard to save the life of the deceased. The chief minister directed the DC to help the heirs with the burial arrangements.

Earlier, the Sindh government had announced that it will bear all the expenses for the treatment of Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan. The Sindh government had also decided to pay a monthly allowance to the Shaheed-e-Millat’s son.

Advertisement

On July 23, President Dr Arif Alvi visited the residence of Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan to inquire about his health. The president had spent some time with Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan and his family and prayed for his early recovery.

Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan was a businessman in Karachi. He was the son of Pakistan’s first Prime Minister, Liaquat Ali Khan, and former Ambassador and Governor Sindh Begum Ra’ana Liaquat Ali.

He attended Belmont Preparatory School and Mill Hill School in England, and studied Law at King’s College, London. After returning to Karachi, he ran a major trading company and was additionally involved over the years with airlines and travel as well as with other businesses.