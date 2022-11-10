London meet-up decides to go for elections on time

PML-N has decided to go for the general elections as per the schedule

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to go for the general elections as per the schedule after a meeting was held in London, BOL News quoted sources.

Sources in the know said that the decision was taken during the meeting held between PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today.

The situation of the long march was also scrutinized during the meeting and Nawaz Sharif ordered that the convoy must not allowed to enter the capital at any cost.

In this regard, giving a unanimous opinion in the meeting, it was said that no one will be allowed to cause any harm to the state, the state will not be blackmailed by anyone and will not kneel before anyone.

Besides, it was decided in the meeting that the general elections will be held at the scheduled time.

On the other hand, Shehbaz Sharif also briefed the participants about the backdoor negotiations with PTI.

The sources also revealed that the leadership of Muslim League-N, after considering various names for the appointment of the new army chief, finalized a name, which will be announced in the next few days.

Pertinently, PM Shehbaz Sharif landed in London yesterday for some crucial discussions with Nawaz Sharif.

