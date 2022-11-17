Naveed Mehr, the main accused of the murderous attack on Imran Khan, was produced before the Special Anti-Terrorism Court in Wazirabad, Gujranwala on Thursday.

Three members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) – Additional IG Ahsanullah Chohan, SP CTD Lahore Naseebullah Khan and SP Malik Tariq – were also present during the hearing in the court.

The police pleaded with the court to grant a 30-day physical remand of the accused, however, the court handed over the accused to the JIT on physical remand for 12 days.

The special court ordered the police to produce the accused on Nov 29 again.

Accused Naveed was caught by the PTI worker from the site of the crime when the PTI long march was passing through Allahwala Chowk in Warizabad on Nov 7.

The FIR of the Wazirabad was registered on Nov 7 and the accused was produced before the court within 10 days.

The accused told the court that he had been in the custody of the police for the last 10 days and today he was produced before the ATC.

on which, the judge expressed his indignation at the production of the accused after the delay of many days. An inquiry should be made into the delay in presenting the accused in the court.

The court ordered the JIT chief to determine the delay in the court appearance of the accused and asked him to submit the report in the next hearing.



On the occasion of the hearing, extraordinary security measures were taken.

Imran Khan on Nov 7 (Thursday) sustained bullet injury on his leg when a gunman opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during the long march, killing one person, but the former Pakistan prime minister was out of danger in what his party claimed was an “assassination attempt.”

The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town in Punjab when 70-year-old Khan was leading the long march to Islamabad demanding early elections. In a statement, the Punjab police said that seven people were injured and one person was killed during the attack on Khan. It added that a suspect has been taken into custody. Asad Umar, the senior leader of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, told the media that a bullet hit Khan’s leg. He, however, didn’t blame anyone for the attack.