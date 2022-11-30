Malir tragedy: Accused tells police about crime, investors’ names

The accused namely Fawad, who stabbed his wife and three daughters to death at home in Shamsi Society Malir, Karachi on Tuesday, told the police investigators about the tragic incident and investors, whose pressure reportedly forced him to commit such a heinous crime.

The accused recorded his statement by typing on mobile phone as he was not able to speak due to his wounds.

As per the investigators, he told the names of seven investors, whose money he invested in a food industry. The accused added that he had not been able to give profit to the investors for the last five or six months. The investors were frequently visiting his house and demanding him of their profit and the return of principal amount.

The police also decided to investigate the record of phones and bank accounts of the seven investors. However, the mobile phone of the accused has been confiscated by the police.

The suspect also admitted sending the pictures of his slain wife and daughters after committing the crime. The police is investigating to whom the accused sent pictures and with whom he was in contact till last time.

On Tuesday, Bol News TV reported that a man namely Fawad stabbed his wife Huma and daughters – Fatima, Namrah and Neeha – to death in Shamsi Society Malir, Karachi.

Police said that the accused used a sharp knife for the crime and later tried to commit suicide by stabbing his own neck after killing his wife and children for unknown reasons

The accused was shifted to Jinnah Hospital where he was stated to be in critical condition. The statement of the accused could not have been recorded.

The reason of the heinous crime could not be ascertained so far. However, as per the statements of the relatives and neighbours, they were a good family and did not observe such circumstances among them, causing the tragic incident. The family lived in a two-room flat.

According to SSP Korangi, the accused, who works in a factory as a sales manager, came back from duty and committed the crime on Tuesday for unknown reason.

Talking to Bol News TV, the mother of the accused said that everything was okay till 1.30 pm and her grand daughters went to their school and college.

She said that her son had not received salary for the last four months.

She said that she heard two screams and then phoned his son, who lived upstair flat but no one responded so she went there, the door was not opened.

She said that the door was loudly knocked then later broke it. Their grand daughters were found dead in one room and the daughter-in-law in other room.

She recalled that there was no serious complaint between her son and daughter-in-law.

Meanwhile, some important evidences have surfaced before the investigathers.

The accused having killed his wife and three daughters sent pictures to his brother, who lived abroad, through Whatsapp and told the receiver that he had killed them and now was committing suicide.

The accused’s brother at once informed his mother about the incident. The mother found all of them except the suspect dead when she reached the flat.

It is pertinent to mention here that UN data showed that more than half of the women and girls murdered last year were killed by a partner of a close relative. The number of deaths is “alarmingly high,” but the UN warns the real situation is likely much worse.

UN report said that at least 45,000 women and girls around the world were killed by partners or family members in 2021.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and UN Women said the figure meant that more than five women or girls were killed every hour by someone in their family.

The report stressed that although its findings on femicide were “alarmingly high,” the real figures were likely to be much higher.

According to the UN, an estimated 81,100 women and girls were killed intentionally last year.

“Of all the women and girls intentionally killed last year, some 56% were killed by intimate partners or other family members… showing that home is not a safe place for many women and girls,” the UN offices said.

The report acknowledged men and boys were far more likely to be killed overall, making up for 81% of all victims. But women and girls were particularly affected by gender-based violence in their own homes, according to the findings.

It added that the highest number of femicides in 2021 was recorded in Asia, with an estimated 17,800 victims. Africa was the second-deadliest continent when it came to family violence against women and girls, with 17,200 recorded victims, according to the UN report.

“The available evidence shows that there has been too little progress in preventing gender-related killings of women and girls,” the UN statement said.

According to the report, data from Europe showed a 19% decrease in family-related killings of women and girls in the past decade, while the Americas saw an average decline by 6% in the same period.

COVID lockdowns were likely a contributing factor to a “particularly deadly” year for women and girls in North America in 2020, the report said.

It noted that femicides recorded at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic “were larger than any yearly variations observed since 2015.”