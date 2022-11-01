Advertisement
  • PTI reschedules long march owing to the massive crowd
PTI reschedules long march owing to the massive crowd

Articles
  • PTI has released a new schedule for the Azadi march
  • The march is unable to reach the capital on time due to the slow motion of the convoy
  • It seems impossible to reach Islamabad on Sunday, says Asad Umar
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has released a new schedule for the Azadi march, according to which the march will reach Jhelum on Sunday that was originally scheduled for November 4 (Friday).

The schedule said that Imran Khan will start the march from Chan Fort today and end at Gondalawala Chowk, after which it will start from Pindi Bypass and end at Ghakkar Mandi tomorrow.

It should be noted that the schedule of Islamabad has not been released by Tehreek-e-Insaf under the strategy at present.

On the other hand, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that the march is unable to reach the capital on time due to the slow motion of the convoy.

He was addressing the media when said that due to the massive crowd that has emerged for the march the container is being moved very slowly.

“It seems impossible to reach Islamabad on Sunday, Sialkot plan is also cancelled due to the speed of the convoy.”

Fawad Chaudhry said that the new scheduled will be released soon after the discussion with Imran Khan regarding this.

