Mentally-challenged girl raped in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad area

KARACHI: In a horrible incident, a mentally-challenged girl was sexually assaulted in Mehmoodabad area of Karachi, BOL News reported.

According to reports, a 19-year-old mentally-handicapped girl, Noreen, was raped by a 16-year-old boy in Mehmoodabad. Police have arrested the teenager involved in the incident.

The police shifted the girl to a hospital for medical treatment. The initial investigation confirmed the girl was subjected to rape, police said.

The accused reportedly confessed to the crime during initial interrogation. Police said the suspect went to the victim’s house yesterday when she was alone. He was also frequently seen outside her house in the neighbourhood.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother. Police said further investigation will be taken after receiving the medical report.

Police said the victim’s mother was living in poverty and worked as a housemaid in different bungalows of DHA to make ends meet.

In another shocking incident, a maternal uncle brutally tortured and allegedly raped his minor eight-year-old niece in Shah Latif Town.

According to police, Salman Lashari, who was an addict of crystal meth, along with his friend, brutally tortured and sexually assaulted his minor niece.

The victim’s mother said Salman Lashari and his friend cut off the girl’s fingers after raping her. She claimed there were also knife marks and scars on her daughter’s throat and other body parts.

SSP Malir said the main suspect and the main suspect Salman, and his wife Samreen, have been arrested. He said a special team has been formed to interrogate the suspect.

Lady Medico-legal Officer (MLO) has confirmed rape of the minor girl. Sources within the hospital revealed the uncle used to torture her severely for several weeks.

Sources also revealed the maternal uncle rubbed chilies on the minor’s sensitive parts. He also broke one finger there are marks on other parts of her body with a blade.

It was further revealed that girl’s father has died after which her mother had remarried. The girl had been living with her maternal uncle for several months.

