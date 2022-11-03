Meteorological Department predicts first spell of winter

Meteorological Department predicts the first rain of winter.

Snowfall is also expected in the upper regions of the country.

Weather will be dry in most of the plain areas of the country.

The Meteorological Department has predicted the first rain of winter in November, BOL News reported.

As per details, the Met department that snowfall is also expected in the upper regions of the country during the first rain of winter.

The Meteorological Department says that light rains with strong winds are expected in Sindh including Balochistan and interior Sindh including Karachi from the night of November 6 to November 7.

Meteorological Department in their statement said that the day temperature in the upper regions including North Balochistan is likely to drop by 5 to 7 degrees and in the southern regions, the day temperature is likely to drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

According to the reports, the weather will be dry in most of the plain areas of the country, while the weather will be cold in the northern areas.

The weather will remain dry in most of the plain districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, while it will be cold in the northern areas.

The temperature will remain dry in the plains of Punjab, while the weather will remain dry in most of the districts. However, the weather will remain cold in the morning and night hours in the northern areas.

Apart from this, the weather will remain dry in most of the districts of Sindh, while the weather in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan is likely to remain cold and partly cloudy.

