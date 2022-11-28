Mobile, Metro bus services to remain closed as Change of Command takes place

Mobile and Metro bus services will remain suspended as the Change of Command at GHQ will take place today (Tuesday).

It was decided to keep the mobile service suspended in specific areas of Rawalpindi. The cell phones will be silent from 6 am to 4 pm.

Whereas Metro Bus Service will be closed from Sadder to Faizabad Stations from 6 am to 3 pm today (Tuesday).

The change of command ceremony of the Pakistan Army will be held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to the media wing of the Pakistan Army, the outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will hand over the command stick to the newly appointed Army chief General Asim Munir.

It is pertinent to mention that General Asim Munir will be the 17th army chief to assume the command of the Pakistan Army.

The ceremony will be attended by the former military leadership and on-duty officers of the armed forces at GHQ.

Earlier in the day, COAS Bajwa held farewell meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi.

In a farewell meeting, the prime minister appreciated the role of Gen Bajwa in efficiently tackling various crises in the country during his six-year-long tenure.