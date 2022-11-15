Model Town incident: LHC bench dissolved as one of its members recused himself. Image: File

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court larger bench seized with a set of petitions against the second Joint Investigation team (JIT) in the Model Town incident dissolved on Tuesday following recusal by one of its seven members.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heads the bench along with Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Justice Aalia Neelum, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa.

As the bench assembled to take up the petitions, Advocate Azhar Siddique on behalf of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) stated that one of the members sitting on the bench, before his elevation as judge, was the counsel of an accused in the trial proceedings of the Model Town incident.

At this, Justice Bajwa recused himself from the matter citing personal reasons.

Some of the petitioners also sought time from the bench to engage a new counsel saying their previous lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar had withdrawn his power of attorney after becoming the law minister.

Chief Justice Bhatti observed that the bench would be reconstituted before the next hearing on Nov 29.

Justice Bajwa was included in the bench after the retirement of Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem in June this year.

Khurram Rafiq and several other police officials facing trial in the private complaint by the PAT had challenged the new JIT formed by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led provincial government. A three-judge bench had on March 22, 2019 suspended the new JIT.