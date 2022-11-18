Advertisement
Mufti e Azam Pakistan Rafi Usmani passes away

Mufti e Azam Pakistan Rafi Usmani passes away

  • He was the Mufti e Azam Pakistan.
  • He was son of Mufti Shafi Usmani and elder brother of Mufti Taqi Usmani.

KARACHI: Noted Islamic scholar and President of Darul Uloom Karachi Mufti Rafi Usmani has passed away on Friday, Bol News reported.

The head of Darul Uloom Karachi was the Mufti e Azam Pakistan. He was son of Mufti Shafi Usmani and elder brother of Mufti Taqi Usmani. Announcement for the funeral prayer was not made till filing of the report.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed sorrow over demise of the renown Islamic scholar and said it was a big tragedy for Islam. “Services of the Mufti for Islam are everlasting. May Allah (SWT) grant him the highest place in Jannat ul Firdous,” he said.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal expressed sorrow over demise of Mufti Rafi Usmani and said with his death the world has been deprived of great benefits. His services for Islam will be remembered forever, he maintained.

He condoled heirs, ulema and students of Rafi Usmani. He prayed that may Allah (SWT) grant patience to the bereaved family.

On September 8, well-known political and social figure of Karachi Hunaid Lakhani had passed away in Karachi.

According to the family members, Hunaid Lakhani was under treatment at a private hospital for dengue virus, and he died of the disease.

Family sources had said his funeral prayer would be offered the same day after Asr prayer at Masjid e Saheem, Khayaban e Rahat, DHA Karachi.

It should be noted that Hunaid Lakhani was the head of Iqra University while his political affiliation was with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI).

Apart from this, Hunaid Lakhani used to take care of orphans and actively participated in welfare activities.

