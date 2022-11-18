Mufti e Azam Pakistan Rafi Usmani passes away

He was the Mufti e Azam Pakistan.

KARACHI: Noted Islamic scholar and President of Darul Uloom Karachi Mufti Rafi Usmani has passed away on Friday, Bol News reported.

The head of Darul Uloom Karachi was the Mufti e Azam Pakistan. He was son of Mufti Shafi Usmani and elder brother of Mufti Taqi Usmani. Announcement for the funeral prayer was not made till filing of the report.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed sorrow over demise of the renown Islamic scholar and said it was a big tragedy for Islam. “Services of the Mufti for Islam are everlasting. May Allah (SWT) grant him the highest place in Jannat ul Firdous,” he said.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal expressed sorrow over demise of Mufti Rafi Usmani and said with his death the world has been deprived of great benefits. His services for Islam will be remembered forever, he maintained.

He condoled heirs, ulema and students of Rafi Usmani. He prayed that may Allah (SWT) grant patience to the bereaved family.

