Mumtaz Zahra Baloch appointed as Foreign Office spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: The slot of the spokesperson for the Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan has been given to Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, BOL News quoted diplomatic sources.
A notification has been issued in this regard.
The spokesperson of FO will be Mumtaz Zahra who will soon take up her new responsibilities while Asim Iftikhar Ahmed has been appointed as Ambassador of Pakistan to France.
Sources revealed that Asim Iftikhar has already jetted off to France.
Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was earlier the Additional Foreign Secretary of Asia Pacific, she has also been the ambassador of Pakistan to South Korea.
Pertinently, she has 25 years of diplomatic experience.
