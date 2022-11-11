Advertisement
Edition: English
  • News
  • Pakistan
  Mumtaz Zahra Baloch appointed as Foreign Office spokesperson
Articles
Mumtaz Zahra Baloch appointed as Foreign Office spokesperson
  • Mumtaz Zahra Baloch appointed as spokesperson Foreign Office
  • She will soon take up her new responsibilities
  • Asim Iftikhar Ahmed has been appointed as Ambassador of Pakistan to France
ISLAMABAD: The slot of the spokesperson for the Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan has been given to Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, BOL News quoted diplomatic sources.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

The spokesperson of FO will be Mumtaz Zahra who will soon take up her new responsibilities while Asim Iftikhar Ahmed has been appointed as Ambassador of Pakistan to France.

Sources revealed that Asim Iftikhar has already jetted off to France.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was earlier the Additional Foreign Secretary of Asia Pacific, she has also been the ambassador of Pakistan to South Korea.

Pertinently, she has 25 years of diplomatic experience.

