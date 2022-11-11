Mumtaz Zahra Baloch appointed as Foreign Office spokesperson

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch appointed as spokesperson Foreign Office

She will soon take up her new responsibilities

Asim Iftikhar Ahmed has been appointed as Ambassador of Pakistan to France

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The slot of the spokesperson for the Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan has been given to Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, BOL News quoted diplomatic sources.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

The spokesperson of FO will be Mumtaz Zahra who will soon take up her new responsibilities while Asim Iftikhar Ahmed has been appointed as Ambassador of Pakistan to France.

Sources revealed that Asim Iftikhar has already jetted off to France.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was earlier the Additional Foreign Secretary of Asia Pacific, she has also been the ambassador of Pakistan to South Korea.

Advertisement

Pertinently, she has 25 years of diplomatic experience.

Also Read LHC rejects plea to immediately halt PTI-led long march LHC has rejected the request to immediately obstruct PTI-led long march The...