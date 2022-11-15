Murad Saeed, Faisal Vawda summoned in Arshad Sharif’s murder probe

ISLAMABAD: A two-member fact-finding committee set up by the federal interior ministry to investigate the killing of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif has summoned Murad Saeed and Faisal Vawda.

The FIA has asked PTI leader Murad Saeed and former federal minister Faisal Vawda to appear before FIA Headquarters on November 21 (Monday) along with evidence. Both had claimed to have credible evidence regarding the threats posed to the slain journalist.

Murad Saeed reacted to the reports after being summoned by the federal agency. In a tweet, he posed several questions regarding the death of Arshad Sharif.

“Who lodged 16 FIRs against Arshad Sharif? Who went to his house and issued threats? Who is influential enough to convince Dubai authorities to expel him?” he asked. “You want to make him an example of but now you will be made an explanation.”

کس کے کہنے پرارشد شریف پر سولہ FIRs کرائ گئیں؟ کس نے اسکے گھر پر جاکے اسے دھمکیاں دیں تھیں؟ کون اتنا بارسوخ تھا کہ جس نے دبئی اتھارٹیز سے ارشد کو دبئی چھوڑنے پر مجبور کیا؟ تم اسکو عبرت کا نشان بنانا چاہتے تھے۔ یہ قوم تمہیں عبرت کا نشان بنائیگی pic.twitter.com/FyuhTwXG1A — Murad Saeed (@MuradSaeedPTI) November 15, 2022



Faisal Vawda had addressed a controversial press conference on October 26 during which he claimed that the conspiracy to kill Arshad Sharif was hatched in Pakistan.

He said that Arshad Sharif’s murder was “pre-planned” and its conspiracy was hatched in Pakistan. He claimed that he was in contact with the journalist since the day Sharif left the country.

“According to me, he was shot at from close range or inside the car. He received 2 bullets, in the head and chest, not 20 bullets,” the PTI leader added.

Vawda also said he was familiar with brothers Khurram Ahmad and Waqar Ahmad who hosted the journalist in Kenya. He claimed that evidence, including Arshad Sharif personal item, including mobile phone and laptop, would not be found because they have been erased.

He maintained that Arshad Sharif was “chosen to be killed in Kenya by those who want to break the country.” The press was high controversial and Faisal Vawda was issued a show-cause notice by the PTI and his party membership was eventually terminated.

