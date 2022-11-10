Mustafa Nawaz Khokar on Thursday submitted his resignation

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar on Thursday submitted his resignation to the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani maintaining that he is not going to join any political party for now.

“Alhamdulillah, I have formally submitted my resignation today.

I’m thankful for the positive response & support across party lines which was far beyond my imagination,” he tweeted along with a picture.

Khokar also elucidated that he will try to maintain his independence and has no plans to join any political party.

Earlier, Mustafa Nawaz maintained that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was unhappy with his political position owing to that he will resign.

The PPP leader tweeted that he met a senior leader from the party, who told him that the party leadership “wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the Senate.”

“I gladly agreed to resign, will be submitting my resignation in person to Chairman Senate,” he added.

