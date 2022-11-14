Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • NA passes bill related to amendment in Qanun-e-Shahadat
NA passes bill related to amendment in Qanun-e-Shahadat

NA passes bill related to amendment in Qanun-e-Shahadat

Articles
Advertisement
NA passes bill related to amendment in Qanun-e-Shahadat

NA passes bill related to amendment in Qanun-e-Shahadat. Image: File

Advertisement

The National Assembly (NA) on Monday passed two different bills relating to amendment in Qanun-e-Shahadat 1984 and the publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) Act, 1973.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Javed Murtaza Abbassi on behalf of Minister for Law and Justice Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presented the bill to the national assembly and sought permission to further amend the Qanun-e-Shahadat,1984 [The Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2022], be passed.

Another bill was presented by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor to further amend the publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) Act,1973 to the extent of Islamabad Capital Territory [The Publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) (Amendment) Bill, 2022].

Both the bills were passed by the speaker after taking sense of the house who voted in favor of the amendments.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif sought the National Assembly (NA) speaker to give a ruling against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s media talks against the national defense institutions and their respective heads.

Advertisement

Also Read

PTI requests SC to form commission for probe into Wazirabad attack, Arshad murder, Swati video
PTI requests SC to form commission for probe into Wazirabad attack, Arshad murder, Swati video

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday filed a petition in the...

Speaking at the floor of the house on a point of order, the minister accused Imran Khan for making the army chief’s appointment controversial which to him had never happened in the 75 years of Pakistan’s history.

He went on to state that Imran Khan not only made the most sensitive institution head’s appointment controversially “but also launched a defamation campaign against the security institutions’ official(s) by leveling allegations against them”.

He alleged Imran Khan had spread “disinformation over the nuclear assets” in a bid to degrade the morale of the nation on many occasions.

He claimed the PTI chief had accused Pakistan’s defense institutions for not being ‘independent’, also contesting why Imran did not reveal it, even for a single time when he was at the helm of affairs.

The PML (N) leader said that when Imran was in power, he used to “blackmail the anti-graft institutions” so that he can achieve his ulterior motives. “He[Imran] is using the same political gimmicks when he is no more in the government through carrying out rallies and sit-ins across the country,” he held.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the minister also took a jibe at Imran for the purported paradox, saying that when the country’s agencies were allegedly working as per Imran Khan’s whims it was “all well” but when the institutions had decided to work within their constitutional parameters, he [Imran] was maligning them in everyday media talk. He termed this alleged contradiction as “unjustified”.

He cautioned the house that if Imran Khan was not made “accountable for his lies”, he would further tarnish the soft image of Pakistan at the international level.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Punjab Govt starts sponsoring Maryam Nawaz's polls campaign
Punjab Govt starts sponsoring Maryam Nawaz's polls campaign
PM assures to approve Lawyers Protection Act
PM assures to approve Lawyers Protection Act
PDM, allies will not contest NA by-elections
PDM, allies will not contest NA by-elections
Shaban moon sighted in Pakistan
Shaban moon sighted in Pakistan
SC issues detailed verdict on dismissing Imran’s appeal in defamation case
SC issues detailed verdict on dismissing Imran’s appeal in defamation case
Politicians benefited from NAB amends are prominent: CJP
Politicians benefited from NAB amends are prominent: CJP
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story