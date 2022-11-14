NA passes bill related to amendment in Qanun-e-Shahadat

The National Assembly (NA) on Monday passed two different bills relating to amendment in Qanun-e-Shahadat 1984 and the publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) Act, 1973.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Javed Murtaza Abbassi on behalf of Minister for Law and Justice Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presented the bill to the national assembly and sought permission to further amend the Qanun-e-Shahadat,1984 [The Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2022], be passed.

Another bill was presented by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor to further amend the publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) Act,1973 to the extent of Islamabad Capital Territory [The Publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) (Amendment) Bill, 2022].

Both the bills were passed by the speaker after taking sense of the house who voted in favor of the amendments.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif sought the National Assembly (NA) speaker to give a ruling against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s media talks against the national defense institutions and their respective heads.

Advertisement

Also Read PTI requests SC to form commission for probe into Wazirabad attack, Arshad murder, Swati video LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday filed a petition in the...

Speaking at the floor of the house on a point of order, the minister accused Imran Khan for making the army chief’s appointment controversial which to him had never happened in the 75 years of Pakistan’s history.

He went on to state that Imran Khan not only made the most sensitive institution head’s appointment controversially “but also launched a defamation campaign against the security institutions’ official(s) by leveling allegations against them”.

He alleged Imran Khan had spread “disinformation over the nuclear assets” in a bid to degrade the morale of the nation on many occasions.

He claimed the PTI chief had accused Pakistan’s defense institutions for not being ‘independent’, also contesting why Imran did not reveal it, even for a single time when he was at the helm of affairs.

The PML (N) leader said that when Imran was in power, he used to “blackmail the anti-graft institutions” so that he can achieve his ulterior motives. “He[Imran] is using the same political gimmicks when he is no more in the government through carrying out rallies and sit-ins across the country,” he held.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the minister also took a jibe at Imran for the purported paradox, saying that when the country’s agencies were allegedly working as per Imran Khan’s whims it was “all well” but when the institutions had decided to work within their constitutional parameters, he [Imran] was maligning them in everyday media talk. He termed this alleged contradiction as “unjustified”.

He cautioned the house that if Imran Khan was not made “accountable for his lies”, he would further tarnish the soft image of Pakistan at the international level.