NA Speaker dismisses disqualification reference against Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has dismissed a reference seeking the disqualification of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The NA speaker dismissed the reference under Article 63(A) of the Constitution. The reference was filed by PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari seeking disqualification of the former president for receiving cars from the Toshakhana gift depository.

The NA Speaker forwarded a copy of his decision on the reference to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The reference was filed on October 12 in the NA Secretariat.

The reference sought the disqualification of the PPP leader under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution for acquiring cars from Toshakhana.

The reference said Zardari received three cars from the Toshakhana when Yousuf Raza Gilani was prime minister. It said that Zardari being president was not eligible to take cars from the Toshakhana.

It must be mentioned that the ECP had recently disqualified PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference for misdeclaring his assets.

The ECP stated that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices. It also ordered to register a criminal case against the former prime minister.

