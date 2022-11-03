Advertisement
NAB Lahore Notifies Moonis Elahi for his wife's estate details

NAB Lahore Notifies Moonis Elahi for his wife’s estate details

NAB Lahore Notifies Moonis Elahi for his wife’s estate details

NAB Lahore Notifies Moonis Elahi for his wife’s estates details

  • NAB Lahore Notifies Moonis Elahi of his wife’s estate details.
  • Moonis and his spouse’s profit and loan documents have reportedly been asked for by NAB Lahore.
  • On October 4, the Lahore High Court dismissed a complaint alleging that PML-Q MNA.
Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q), has requested information on himself and his wife’s property from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore on Thursday, BOL News reported.

The Secretary of the Al-Hayat firm has been ordered by NAB Lahore to provide the property information.

The PML-Q leader Moonis and his spouse’s profit and loan documents have reportedly been asked for by NAB Lahore.

On October 4, the Lahore High Court dismissed a complaint alleging that PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi had laundered $24 billion.

Even though the state prosecutor claimed that transactions occurred in the accused’s accounts, including Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s, which benefited Moonis Elahi’s business, the court dismissed the case despite the fact that all relevant evidence of Moonis’s involvement was available, including the issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) to transfer company shares.

Also Read

LHC dismisses money laundering case against Moonis Elahi
LHC dismisses money laundering case against Moonis Elahi

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed money laundering case registered by...

