Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • NAB shuts down inquiries against Shehbaz Sharif, Baligh Ur Rehman
NAB shuts down inquiries against Shehbaz Sharif, Baligh Ur Rehman

NAB shuts down inquiries against Shehbaz Sharif, Baligh Ur Rehman

Articles
Advertisement
NAB shuts down inquiries against Shehbaz Sharif, Baligh Ur Rehman

Logo of the National Accountability Bureau. Photo: File

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved closure of inquiries into two cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman.

The accountability watchdog said it could not find evidence despite investigation of three years. Upon recommendation of the executive board, NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan shut down the inquiries.

In 2019, the NAB had launched inquiries into transfer of 14,400 kanal public land in Bahawalpur. The NAB Multan had sent show cause notices and questionnaire to former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Now the NAB chairman has directed to send the matter of transfer of the public land to the senior member Board of Revenue. Following amendment in the law, investigation into transfer of the public land wo0uld be conducted by the Punjab Revenue Authority.

Also Read

Court restrains NAB from arresting Usman Buzdar in assets case
Court restrains NAB from arresting Usman Buzdar in assets case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday barred National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from...

Advertisement

On November 19, an accountability court had barred National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case.

The PTI leader had approached court seeking interim bail in assets beyond case launched against him by the anti-graft watchdog. The court ordered him to submit surety bonds of Rs500,000 for the bail.

Accountability Judge Malik Zulqarnain Awan had issued a written order stating that Usman Buzdar expressed fear of arrest which needs consideration. The court asked the investigating officer to inform f the inquiry progress at the next hearing.

Barrister Momin Malik, the counsel for Buzdar, argued before the court that the bureau had launched another inquiry against his client.

He maintained that NAB has not yet sent any formal summons notice regarding assets beyond means of income case. He said NAB officials have mentioned the complaint in the reply submitted to the High Court Multan Bench.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
ECC approves Rs8.10b, AJK CDC approves Rs.2.365 billion for development schemes
ECC approves Rs8.10b, AJK CDC approves Rs.2.365 billion for development schemes
No plan to close embassy in Kabul, withdraw diplomats: FO
No plan to close embassy in Kabul, withdraw diplomats: FO
MQM withdraws from Senate by-elections in favour of PPP
MQM withdraws from Senate by-elections in favour of PPP
Pakistan hands over five trucks of medicines to Afghanistan
Pakistan hands over five trucks of medicines to Afghanistan
US CENTCOM chief discusses security cooperation with COAS Munir
US CENTCOM chief discusses security cooperation with COAS Munir
Imran Khan directs party leaders not to criticise institutes: Musarrat Cheema
Imran Khan directs party leaders not to criticise institutes: Musarrat Cheema
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story