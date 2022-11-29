ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved closure of inquiries into two cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman.

The accountability watchdog said it could not find evidence despite investigation of three years. Upon recommendation of the executive board, NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan shut down the inquiries.

In 2019, the NAB had launched inquiries into transfer of 14,400 kanal public land in Bahawalpur. The NAB Multan had sent show cause notices and questionnaire to former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Now the NAB chairman has directed to send the matter of transfer of the public land to the senior member Board of Revenue. Following amendment in the law, investigation into transfer of the public land wo0uld be conducted by the Punjab Revenue Authority.

On November 19, an accountability court had barred National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case.

The PTI leader had approached court seeking interim bail in assets beyond case launched against him by the anti-graft watchdog. The court ordered him to submit surety bonds of Rs500,000 for the bail.

Accountability Judge Malik Zulqarnain Awan had issued a written order stating that Usman Buzdar expressed fear of arrest which needs consideration. The court asked the investigating officer to inform f the inquiry progress at the next hearing.

Barrister Momin Malik, the counsel for Buzdar, argued before the court that the bureau had launched another inquiry against his client.

He maintained that NAB has not yet sent any formal summons notice regarding assets beyond means of income case. He said NAB officials have mentioned the complaint in the reply submitted to the High Court Multan Bench.