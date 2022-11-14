Advertisement
  • National cuisine of Azerbaijan presented in Pakistan
The national cuisine of Azerbaijan was presented at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Pakistan.

Spouses of ambassadors of foreign countries in Pakistan, diplomats, as well as Pakistanis, participated in the event.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Tarana Farhadova, the spouse of the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, noted that each region of Azerbaijan has its own unique cuisine.

She shared comprehensive information on the rich and ancient cuisine of Azerbaijan with them and also informed the guests about the preparation process of these foods.

Later, the guests tasted pilaf, dolma, Shusha Qalyasi, chicken lavangi, gutab, dovga, mangal salad as well as Karabakh kata, Nakhchivan chocha, Shamakhi mutakka, Guba bukma, pakhlava, shakarbura and shorgoghal prepared by the Embassy.

Participants were shown the preparation process of dolma at the event, which is one of the most delicious foods in Azerbaijani cuisine.

The presented foods and pastries created high interest and impression among the guests.

Numerous videos reflecting the rich history, culture as well as tourism potential of Azerbaijan were also shown at the event.

