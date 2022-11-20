National Peace Conference stresses on inter-faith harmony

FAISALABAD: A national peace conference was organized in which government officials including scholars of different religions and sects participated.

The conference was held under the chairmanship of Dr Iftikhar Hussain at Quaid-e-Azam District Hall and aimed to promote brotherhood, unity, and solidarity.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest and prominent scholar Allama Amin Shaheedi stressed that there is a dire need for peace and unity in the country at this time.

He said they have made many sacrifices for the sake of peace. He said Pakistan is under severe economic pressure and politicians should be aware and protect the country from crises.

Bol News Bureau Chief Syed Khawar Abbas while addressing the event said that the country is currently going through a difficult situation which must be faced together. He said Islam teaches peace and brotherhood which must be followed.

Commissioner Faisalabad Shahid Niaz said that organizing such conferences to establish an atmosphere of peace will be welcomed. He said that everyone should work together for national security.

At the end of the ceremony, Bureau Chief Bol News Syed Khawar Abbas and others were handed over National Peace awards.

