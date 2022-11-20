Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • National Peace Conference stresses on inter-faith harmony
National Peace Conference stresses on inter-faith harmony

National Peace Conference stresses on inter-faith harmony

Articles
Advertisement
National Peace Conference stresses on inter-faith harmony

National Peace Conference was held at Quaid-e-Azam District Hall.

Advertisement

FAISALABAD: A national peace conference was organized in which government officials including scholars of different religions and sects participated.

The conference was held under the chairmanship of Dr Iftikhar Hussain at Quaid-e-Azam District Hall and aimed to promote brotherhood, unity, and solidarity.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest and prominent scholar Allama Amin Shaheedi stressed that there is a dire need for peace and unity in the country at this time.

He said they have made many sacrifices for the sake of peace.  He said Pakistan is under severe economic pressure and politicians should be aware and protect the country from crises.

Bol News Bureau Chief Syed Khawar Abbas while addressing the event said that the country is currently going through a difficult situation which must be faced together. He said Islam teaches peace and brotherhood which must be followed.

Advertisement

Commissioner Faisalabad Shahid Niaz said that organizing such conferences to establish an atmosphere of peace will be welcomed. He said that everyone should work together for national security.

At the end of the ceremony, Bureau Chief Bol News Syed Khawar Abbas and others were handed over  National Peace awards.

 

Also Read

RTI Act necessary to ensure rule of law: Governor Punjab
RTI Act necessary to ensure rule of law: Governor Punjab

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman said stressed the importance of informed and lively...

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story