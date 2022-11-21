Nawaz, Maryam leave London for Europe on pleasure trip

Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo leader Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and other family members on Monday morning left London for Europe on a pleasure trip.

Having stayed in London for three years, Nawaz had his first international journey.

It is pertinent to mention here, the former prime minister left Lahore for London on 20th November 2019 in an air ambulance for medical treatment for multiple diseases after the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad for four weeks and rejected the Imran Khan government’s condition of furnishing an indemnity bond.

He was allowed to travel to London for his treatment on the guarantee of current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharif, 69, was accompanied by his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif and his personal physician Adnan Khan. He left for London via Qatar in a “high-end” air ambulance which arrived from Doha.

Advertisement

Later, Nawaz was declared absconder by the court and his passport was not renewed. But a few days back the present government of the PML-N issued him a diplomatic passport.

Also Read Process to appoint COAS, CJCSC be completed by Nov 25: Khawaja Asif Khawaja Asif on Monday said that the process to fill the key...

Nawaz and Maryum would also visit different countries of Europe. Sources said that Nawaz and Maryum will stay there for one week.

Meanwhile, sources said that doctors advised the former prime minister to visit the United States for treatment before going back to Pakistan and Sharif has informed the party leadership regarding the schedule.

The sources added that the former PM will undergo treatment for his arteries from the US and his family has also approached the embassy pertaining to the US visit.

They further said that the PML-N supremo has been advised to visit US after receiving his passport and party vice president Maryam Nawaz will accompany her father on the visit.

Advertisement

Nawaz Sharif will also undergo a surgery in Britain upon returning from the US and he will give a timeframe for his return to the country after surgery.