Nawaz Sharif issued diplomatic passport for five years

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has been issued a diplomatic passport by the Government of Pakistan for five years.

Sources said that the passport was issued after the final approval of the Foreign Ministry.

The sources further said that the diplomatic passport has been sent to Nawaz Sharif in London.

Nawaz’s passport was canceled by the previous regime after he had been declared an absconder by the court.

Nawaz Sharif has already been issued an ordinary passport during the current year.

According to media reports, Pakistan’s ruling PML-N stated that the party’s top leader and deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif will return to the country from London next month, ending a three-year long self-exile. Upon his return, the PML-N will not let him to go to jail, federal minister Mian Javed Latif told a press conference.

Latif’s announcement comes days after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan claimed that efforts are underway to bring back Sharif to the country in late September under “some deal”.

Indirectly referring to the powerful military establishment of the country, ousted premier Khan alleged: “A plot is hatched to disqualify me in Toshakhana and the prohibited funding cases to pave way for Sharif’s return from London next month.”

The Pakistan government under Imran Khan had declared former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, currently in London for treatment, an absconder and approached the UK government for his extradition.

