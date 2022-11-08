Advertisement
NEPRA increases prices of electricity again for residents of Karachi

  • NEPRA has dropped another inflation bomb on the people of Karachi by increasing electricity prices.
  • The increase in electricity price has been done in the context of uniform tariff, which will be collected from the  bills of September to November.
  • NEPRA officials said that the quarterly adjustment of K-Electric is Rs3. 55 paise while the public will pay Rs 51 paise per unit, and the government will give a subsidy of Rs3.4 paise per unit.
ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has dropped another inflation bomb on the people of Karachi by increasing electricity prices.

According to the details, NEPRA has approved to increase in the price of electricity at the request of the government, after which electricity has been increased by Rs 51 paise per unit.

The increase in electricity price has been done in the context of uniform tariff, which will be collected from the consumers of Karachi in the bills of September to November.

In this regard, NEPRA officials said that the quarterly adjustment of K-Electric is Rs3. 55 paise while the public will pay Rs 51 paise per unit, and the government will give a subsidy of Rs3.4 paise per unit.

 

It should be noted that the government is giving an annual subsidy of Rs 291 billion to the people of Karachi.

