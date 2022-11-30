NEPRA lowers power tariff by Rs 2.15 per unit for KE consumers

The tariff has been reduced on account of fuel cost adjustments (FCAs) for October 2022.

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has lowered the power tariff by Rs2.15 per unit for K-Electric consumers.

According to the NEPRA notification, the K-Electric consumers will get relief of Rs3.59 billion. The NEPRA will release a detailed verdict later.

Hearing under the supervision of NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi was held on the application of K-Electric for quarterly adjustment from July to September and October.

During the hearing, electricity officials said that in October, the generation from RLNG increased and the power generation from fuel continued to decline.

He said that due to the reduction in production from furnace oil, the impact of one billion was reduced. The price of power purchase from CPPA was reduced by six percent.

Chairman NEPRA asked why high-speed diesel was used in October. On this, K Electric officials said that in case of gas shortage from Sui Southern, high speed was used, and some electricity was generated as the backup was minimal.

The authority has completed the hearing on K Electric’s plea regarding Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) while the authority will issue a final decision later.

It may be noted that K Electric had asked for a reduction of Rs 1.88 paisa for the October fuel charges adjustment.