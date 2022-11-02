PTI has announced a new schedule for the Azadi march

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a new schedule for the Azadi march after the protrusion of a massive crowd in support of the march led by Imran Khan.

It has been said by the PTI leaders that the convoy is moving slower than expected as the throng is making it difficult to move the container and for the safety of the participants PTI has decided to move slowly and rescheduled the march.

As per the tweet of PTI leader Asad Umar, the convoy will reach Rawalpindi on November 10, which was originally scheduled for November 4.

According to new schedule of Haqeeqi Azadi March , we will be in Rawalpindi on 10th November, while on 11th convoys from every part of Pakistan will reach Islamabad. #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/sPMlssLxI2 Advertisement — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 2, 2022

However, the convoys from other provinces will reach Islamabad on November 11.

PTI leaders have been reiterating that the convoy is late for its destination as the people have been enthusiastically walking along with the container and it’s impossible for them to move it at a higher speed.

Pertinently, the PTI-led march has entered the sixth day and the convoy will kick off the day from Gujranwala.

Camps have been set up at different points for the welcome of the PTI convoy and Imran Khan is being scheduled to address the participants at Ghakhar.

