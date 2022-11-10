Next 15 to 20 days are decisive for the politics : Sheikh Rasheed

PPP is a rogue party, poor will come for their neck: Sheikh Rasheed

Former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that November is an important month and the next 15 to 20 days are decisive for the country.

The former federal minister said that the consultation is being held in London for the third time for appointment.

He termed the consultation between Nawaz Sharif and prime minister Shehbaz Sharif as only a photo session.

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Head of Awami Muslim League (AML) and former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that November is an important month and the next 15 to 20 days are decisive for the country’s politics.

Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed while speaking in ‘Duniya Bol Hai’ said that upcoming appointment is very important which will disappoint Nawaz Sharif , Asif Zardari and all others.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the government has badly failed to deliver and rulers are not getting the desired results. He said the tension of powerless Shahbaz Sharif has further increased thus prime minister reached London from Sharm-ul-Sheikh.

The former federal minister said that the consultation is being held in London for the third time for appointment. He however, said the army chief is to be appointed in Pakistan and not in the UK. He termed the consultation between Nawaz Sharif and prime minister Shehbaz Sharif as only a photo session.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the case of torture on Arshad Sharif is very terrible and his mother had to go to court for a post-mortem report.

Advertisement

Sheikh Rasheed said that PDM is only able to provide relief in the cases against them while the cost of their foreign visits is high in compared with aid given from abroad for flood victims.

He said that Imran Khan is moving ahead with a complete strategy and chairman of PTI is taking all decisions carefully.

The former federal minister said that Imran Khan had information about the attack.

Also Read Imran Khan to address nation as Azadi March resumes tomorrow LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan said Haqiqi Azadi March is resuming tomorrow...

Advertisement

Sheikh Rasheed added, “I will manage the long march in Rawalpindi Rawat.”