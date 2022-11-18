No negotiations being held with anyone, says Imran Khan

Imran Khan denied having talks with anyone at the moment

He said the proposed amendment in the Army Act will be challenged

He confirmed President Alvi met the army chief in Lahore on holding elections

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has denied having talks with anyone at the moment, adding that he will only become prime minister if he has complete power.

In an informal conversation with journalists, the former prime minister said the power and responsibilities must remain with the same person. “I will only become prime minister if I receive complete authority. It cannot be that power lies with someone else and authority with others,” he said,

He said the current government is amending the Army Act for its own benefit. “They want to bring the armed forces at par with the Punjab Police,” he said, adding that the appointment of the army chief should be like the chief justice.

He said that the proposed amendment in the Army Act will be challenged in the Supreme Court. He claimed that Nawaz Sharif wants to install an army chief who disqualifies him, end his (Nawaz’s) cases and brings back him to power.

Regarding the ongoing Azadi March, Imran Khan said he will announce tomorrow (Saturday) when they will reach Rawalpindi. He said his doctors will examine him and give medical advice. He added that he will lead the long march from Rawalpindi himself.

Imran Khan said that injustice in Arshad Sharif’s case is in front of everyone. He said the Toshakhana case has given him an opportunity to go to court himself and file a case against the anchor and channel who slandered him.

The PTI chief said that NAB was being controlled by powerful institutions, not him when he was the prime minister. He said it was not him but President Alvi who met the army chief in Lahore on holding transparent elections.

He further said that the main accused in Wazirabad incident was presented before the court after 14 days. He said the PML-Q remains their ally but the Punjab IG was the biggest obstacle in registering the case.

He said that attempts were made to stop rigging in election with EVMs but now the election commission is being controlled by Nawaz, Zardari and their handlers. Imran Khan’s tribute to Bol News for raising the voice of truth.

