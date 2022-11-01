No respect of senator in Pakistan: Azam Swati

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Senator Azam Swati said that “I want to respond to the press conference of Rana Sanaullah.

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and Senator Azam Swati on Tuesday said that he will go to every international forum and adding that there is no respect for a senator in the country.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Senator Azam Swati said that “I want to respond to the press conference of Rana Sanaullah and Assistant Ayaz.” He said Rana Sanaullah you are a certified criminal and liar.

He warned Rana Sanaullah that interior minister is going to reap one day what you sow today. He alleged that the federal government was also making the martyrdom of reporter Sadaf Shaheed controversial but thanks to God Sadaf’s family held the government accountable.

Azam Swati said, “I salute the brave mother of Arshad Sharif. Arshad Sharif wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. Today I will address the Chief Justice and speak the truth. He said they took valuable things from my house during the search and later investigation officer(IO) got his signature during custody.”

Senator said he did not care if they would have taken his life but they have put their hands on his respect and he will go to every international forum that the honor of a senator is not safe.

Azam Swati said that they beat him in the house and continued torturing him on the way and also made videos.

He says that “I thank the Chief Justice on behalf of myself and my family, the Chief Justice opened my case, and my CCTV camera should be taken into custody by the Supreme Court.”

The PTI leader demanded that forensics of the CCTV camera should be done to find out how many people came to his house for arrest.

He said that his crime is only to tweet against a powerful man, adding that he is a senator, and if it is a crime, the court can punish him.

Azam Swati further said that the evidence of half of his case is the CCTV camera and they have also taken the backup along with the CCTV cameras.

He said it is important that justice can be done for Pakistani citizen and senators.