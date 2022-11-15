Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Only law of jungle in Sindh where Zardari law rules: Imran Khan
Only law of jungle in Sindh where Zardari law rules: Imran Khan

Only law of jungle in Sindh where Zardari law rules: Imran Khan

Articles
Advertisement
Only law of jungle in Sindh where Zardari law rules: Imran Khan
Advertisement
  • Imran Khan said there is only the law of the jungle in Sindh where Zardari law rules
  • He said those who oppose pay a high price such as Haleem Adil Shaikh
  • He alleged that the last LG elections were rigged as 15 percent of seats were uncontested
Advertisement

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan once again slammed the PPP chairperson and said there is only the law of the jungle in Sindh where Zardari law rules.

The former minister met with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leaders Makhdoom Fazal, Makhdoom Mohsin, and Makhdoom Amaar who called on him to inquire about his health.

In a tweet, Imran Khan said they narrated him about their arrests and harassment at the “hands of the Zardari mafia in Sindh.”

“There is only law of the jungle in Sindh where Zardari law rules. Those who cannot be bought are coerced & intimidated by police & thugs of Zardari mafia. No one dares to oppose this mafia in Sindh,” he said.

He added that those who do pay a high price as earlier seen with Haleem Adil Shaikh.

He alleged that the last Local Government elections were rigged and 15 percent of the candidates were elected without contest because of terrorisation of those seeking to contest against PPP.

Advertisement

 


Imran Khan has earlier said he will visit to “liberate” Sindh from the Zardari mafia after the long march which is currently underway to Islamabad.

Advertisement

During a brief visit in September to visit flood-affected communities, the former prime minister urged the youth of Sindh to be part of his team to defeat Asif Ali Zardari who he said has perpetuated a ‘system of injustice’ in Sindh.

He claimed that Zardari has stolen Sindh’s money and transferred it abroad. Due to the looting of the “Zardari mafia”, the rural areas of Sindh were left far behind in terms of development.

He also visited the camp of flood-affected people in Sukkur where was apprised of the problems faced by the people. He said the country has to face a painful disaster.

Imran Khan also said that Sindh has faced more disaster than other provinces. He vowed to spend one billion rupees on the flood-affected people of Sindh collected from fund-raising efforts. He had vowed not to leave the flood-stricken people alone in desperation.

 

Also Read

Imran Khan promises Rs1bn for flood victims in Sindh
Imran Khan promises Rs1bn for flood victims in Sindh

SUKKUR: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has vowed to provide Rs1 billion for...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Court drops terrorism charges against Imran Khan in PTV, parliament attack case
Court drops terrorism charges against Imran Khan in PTV, parliament attack case
Imran Khan writes to CJ, judges over audio/video leaks
Imran Khan writes to CJ, judges over audio/video leaks
Imran Khan likely to be arrested, FIA team formed
Imran Khan likely to be arrested, FIA team formed
ECP decides not to attend president’s consultation meeting
ECP decides not to attend president’s consultation meeting
LHC suspends ECP's denotification of PTI MNAs
LHC suspends ECP's denotification of PTI MNAs
Saudi Media Forum 2023 kicks off in Riyadh today
Saudi Media Forum 2023 kicks off in Riyadh today
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story