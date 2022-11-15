Only law of jungle in Sindh where Zardari law rules: Imran Khan

Imran Khan said there is only the law of the jungle in Sindh where Zardari law rules

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan once again slammed the PPP chairperson and said there is only the law of the jungle in Sindh where Zardari law rules.

The former minister met with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leaders Makhdoom Fazal, Makhdoom Mohsin, and Makhdoom Amaar who called on him to inquire about his health.

In a tweet, Imran Khan said they narrated him about their arrests and harassment at the “hands of the Zardari mafia in Sindh.”

“There is only law of the jungle in Sindh where Zardari law rules. Those who cannot be bought are coerced & intimidated by police & thugs of Zardari mafia. No one dares to oppose this mafia in Sindh,” he said.

He added that those who do pay a high price as earlier seen with Haleem Adil Shaikh.

He alleged that the last Local Government elections were rigged and 15 percent of the candidates were elected without contest because of terrorisation of those seeking to contest against PPP.

Imran Khan has earlier said he will visit to “liberate” Sindh from the Zardari mafia after the long march which is currently underway to Islamabad.

During a brief visit in September to visit flood-affected communities, the former prime minister urged the youth of Sindh to be part of his team to defeat Asif Ali Zardari who he said has perpetuated a ‘system of injustice’ in Sindh.

He claimed that Zardari has stolen Sindh’s money and transferred it abroad. Due to the looting of the “Zardari mafia”, the rural areas of Sindh were left far behind in terms of development.

He also visited the camp of flood-affected people in Sukkur where was apprised of the problems faced by the people. He said the country has to face a painful disaster.

Imran Khan also said that Sindh has faced more disaster than other provinces. He vowed to spend one billion rupees on the flood-affected people of Sindh collected from fund-raising efforts. He had vowed not to leave the flood-stricken people alone in desperation.

