Only nation has right to decide: says Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: The former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said that only the nation has the right to take a decision and no one else can decide for Pakistan.

He was addressing a presser when said that no one should take a decision for Pakistan either those sitting in America or behind closed doors.

Asad Umar also said that if the government thinks that not so many people are coming out for the march then why they have been making the capital a graveyard of containers?

He was of the opinion that the nation believes only Imran Khan is the hope. “The Long March has spread an unprecedented awareness, the nation has woken up, this is the new Pakistan, Pakistanis are not ready to accept anyone else’s decision.”

Asad Umar further said that only Imran Khan has the ability to mobilize the people, the people are becoming a part of the long march.

While touching on the Azadi march he said that due to a huge crowd the convoy is moving slowly and the party has rescheduled the plan to reach the capital so it can cover all the spots designated for the procession.

He said that Imran Khan wants the state institutions to be strong and immediate election is inevitable for Pakistan.

