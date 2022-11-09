PAF releases short documentary to pay tribute to Allama Iqbal

Spokesman of the PAF said that the pledge has been renewed in the documentary video that every ‘Shaheen’ of the air force is always ready to protect the motherland.

Spokesman said that Iqbal’s poetry has depth of thoughts and that the creation of the country has been accomplished by his intellectual efforts.

The contingent of the Pakistan Navy took over the guard duties with traditional spirit and enthusiasm.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a short documentary video paying homage to Allama Iqbal on his 145th birthday.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, a short documentary video has been released by the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Air Force, in which a tribute has been paid to the poet of the East.

PAF Shaheens pay homage to the National Poet and Pakistan's Ideological inspiration with a resolve to pursue his ideals for the glory of the Nation pic.twitter.com/aMUrnrR2dH Advertisement — DGPR (AIR FORCE) (@DGPR_PAF) November 9, 2022

The spokesman of the Pakistan Air Force said that the pledge has been renewed in the documentary video that every ‘Shaheen’ of the PAF is always ready to protect the motherland and will not avoid any sacrifice if necessary.

The spokesman said that Iqbal’s poetry has depth of thoughts and that the creation of the country has been accomplished by his intellectual efforts.

On the other hand, on the occasion of Iqbal Day, a grand ceremony of changing the guards was held at the mausoleum of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Advertisement

The contingent of the Pakistan Navy took over the guard duties with traditional spirit and enthusiasm while the outgoing Rangers marched out of the mausoleum ceremonially led by their Officer-in-Charge.

Station Commander (Navy) Lahore Commodore Aamir Iqbal Khan (TBT) inspected the outgoing and incoming guards of Pakistan Rangers and Pakistan Navy.

Station Commander Pakistan Navy on behalf of Chief of Navy Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi laid a wreath at the mausoleum of the national poet. After this, the officers, sailors, and Navy civilians of the Pakistan Navy conducted a guard laying ceremony.

Later, the station commander offered the Fatiha and recorded his comments in the visitor’s book.

Also Read Shehbaz Sharif urges nation to make pledge to achieve Iqbal’s Pakistan The prime minister, in his message on the birth anniversary of Allama...

Advertisement

It should be noted that the 145th birth anniversary of national poet Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being celebrated across the country on Wednesday with national enthusiasm.