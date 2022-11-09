Pak Navy assumes guard duties at Mazar-e-Iqbal

An impressive change of guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal here on Wednesday.

The 145th birth anniversary of a national poet, who with the vision of independent state inspired

the creation of Pakistan, was being celebrated across the country.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in immaculate whites assumed ceremonial

guard duties with traditional spirit and enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Rangers ceremoniously moved out of the Mazar led by their officer-in-charge.

Both the outgoing incoming guards of the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Rangers were inspected by

the station commander (Navy) Lahore, commodore Sajid Hussain.

The ceremonial guard mounting was followed by a wreath laying at the mausoleum of the national

poet by station commander (Navy) on behalf of the chief of the naval staff, officers, sailors and

civilians of the Pakistan Navy.

Later, the station commander offered Fateha and recorded his impressions in the visitor’s book.

The ceremony was observed by military and civil officials and the general public.

The nation marked the 145th birth anniversary of the great philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The federal government has announced a public holiday on November 09 across the country to mark ‘Iqbal Day’, the 145th birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

According to a notification, Prime Minister has been pleased to desire that November 9 to mark Iqbal Day henceforth be observed as a Public Holiday.

According to the notification, November 9 will be a public holiday on the occasion of Allama Iqbal’s birthday.

The Prime Minister’s Secretariat has instructed the concerned department to take action for the Iqbal Day holiday on the request of the Prime Minister.

Dr Allama Iqbal played an instrumental role in inspiring millions of Muslims across the sub-continent to seek an independent homeland where they could practice Islam freely. The day would dawn with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Popularly known in Pakistan and other parts of the world as Poet of the East, Dr Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877.

Iqbal was an acclaimed poet and philosopher. He is credited with writing poetry and using his political influence to demand the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims. His Allahabad address of 1930 was a watershed moment in pre-partition politics.

Allama Iqbal’s address gave a clear direction and separate identity to Muslims of the sub-continent to achieve Pakistan.