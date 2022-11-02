Imran Khan said Wednesday that it has been pivotal for Pakistan to have a system of justice

He said that in Pakistan the big wigs can escape justice

He reiterated that Pakistan will not progress until the bigwigs will be dealt with as per law

Advertisement

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Wednesday that it has been pivotal for a state to have a system of justice otherwise a society doesn’t prosper.

He was addressing the marchers of the Azadi march when said that in Pakistan the big wigs can escape justice while the common people have to face the law.

While touching on the basic factors important for a country to progress, he said, “All citizens must be treated equally by law and rights of the citizens guarded by the courts.”

Imran Khan while slamming Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif averred that the premier was about to be indicted in a money laundering case worth Rs 16 billion but he was rescued.

“All the witnesses including the investigating officer in the case died mysteriously and no one raised their voice over it.”

Advertisement

The former prime minister said that Gulzar Ahmed, Muzammil Raja, Ghulam Sabir, Maqsood Chaprasi and the IO of FIA Dr Rizwan all died of heart attacks and no one took notice.

“Even the IO in the Rana Sanaullah corruption case also committed suicide,” he added. He reiterated that Pakistan will not progress until the bigwigs will be dealt with as per law.

He also lambasted the exclusion of Maryam Nawaz and Asif Ali Zardari from the cases against them while urging the nation to stand for the future.

Also Read New schedule for Azadi march, convoy to reach Rawalpindi on Nov 10 PTI has announced a new schedule for the Azadi march PTI leaders...