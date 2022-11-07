Underscoring the need for international cooperation to address challenges of climate change, the prime minister said the whole world would have to suffer the effects of climate change in future, which developing countries were facing today.

CAIRO: Pakistan and the European Union have agreed to make joint efforts for combating the effects of climate change.

The understanding was reached during meeting of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with President of European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of COP 27 summit in Egypt.

He said there existed huge trade potential between Pakistan and European Union which needed to be taken to the optimum level.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif has called for collective efforts to deal with the issue of climate change.

He made these remarks during separate meetings with President of Iraq Abdul Latif Rashid, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and the prime minister of Lebanon in Sharm al Sheikh on Monday.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the international community for extending help to the flood victims.

They also discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

The foreign leaders expressed grief and sorrow over the death and destruction caused by floods in Pakistan.

Talking to the Indonesian president, the prime minister thanked him for immediately sending ships of edible oil to Pakistan.

The Indonesian president said Pakistan was a brotherly country and it would be pleasure for Indonesia to extend every possible help to it.