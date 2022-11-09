Pakistan govt, army providing strict security for Chinese projects: spokesperson

BEIJING: The Pakistan government and army have been providing strict security protection to the Chinese projects, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

“We have worked in Pakistan for a long time. Based on my understanding, the Pakistani government and military there have been providing strict security protection for the Chinese projects,” he said during his regular briefing.

The spokesperson was responding to a question that China and Pakistan have agreed to use bulletproof vehicles for all the outdoor movement of Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects.

Zhao Lijian said that he was not aware of the media reports regarding the use of bulletproof vehicles. He said that China and Pakistan had close communication and coordination over security matters.

According to reports, Pakistan and China have agreed to use bulletproof vehicles for all outdoor movement of Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects in order to protect them from terrorist attacks.

The draft minutes of the 11th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of the CPEC shows that both sides have also agreed to strengthen the capabilities of the law-enforcement agencies and investigators.

Pakistan and China did not sign the 11th JCC minutes during the recent two-day visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Beijing.

The draft minutes further showed that the Chinese side committed to providing security-related equipment for the capacity building of law-enforcement agencies in Pakistan.

It had been decided the National Forensic Science Agency (NFSA) would be built on modern lines in order to speed up the investigations into crimes involving Chinese nationals.

The Chinese side has also committed to establishing a training centre for private security guards and the law-enforcement personnel to equip them with modern techniques.

