Pakistan has been passing through a critical situation: Asad Umar

Asad Umar terms the recent situation as sensitive for Pakistan

He said that PTI Chief Imran Khan has been fighting for the freedom of the nation

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said that Pakistan has been passing through a difficult situation.

The former minister while addressing the march at Chakwal said that PTI Chief Imran Khan has been fighting for the freedom of the nation and an attempt was made to assassinate him.

He also said that the nation has two paths, one is to choose the 75 years old way of slavery and the other is of real freedom adding that the country has been passing through a very sensitive situation right now.

He also said that the PTI chief will now reach the assembly with a two-third majority as the people are with Imran Khan.

Pertinently, the march will reach Gujar Khan today under the leadership of Shah Mahmood Qureshi who will also address the marchers.

