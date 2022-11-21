Pakistan issues visas for Indian Hindu pilgrims to visit temple in Sindh

The pilgrims will visit the Shadani Darbar temple in Sindh.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 100 visas to Hindu pilgrims from India for visiting their religious sites in the country.

The Indian Hindu pilgrims are visiting Pakistan to participate in the 314th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahi at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh from 22 November to 3 December 2022.

Shadani Darbar is a historic Hindu temple located in Hayat Pitafi, Mirpur Mathelo Taluka, Ghotki District in Sindh. It is said to be the biggest Hindu temple in Sindh and is visited by devotees from Pakistan and even India.

The foundation of Shadani Darbar was laid by Sant Shadaram Sahib in 1786, who was born in Lahore in 1708. Three days of celebrations are held in the temple annually during the birth anniversary of Sant Shadaram.

Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, thousands of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals/occasions every year.

The visas issued by the Pakistan High Commission are in addition to the visas granted to Hindu and Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries.

The issuance of pilgrimage visas to Hindu and Sikh pilgrims is in line with the government of Pakistan’s efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines, said a statement by Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi.

“It is also reflective of Pakistan’s respect for religious places of all faiths and efforts for promoting interfaith harmony.”

